Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Qualys were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 169.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 154,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.07 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

