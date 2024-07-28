Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 716.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Generac were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.24. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.80.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

