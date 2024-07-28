Natixis Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Natixis cut its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Barclays lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.