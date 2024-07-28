Natixis Has $50,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Natixis grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

ENSG stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

