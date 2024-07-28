Natixis Makes New $112,000 Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Natixis acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,815,000 after acquiring an additional 109,833 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 311,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

