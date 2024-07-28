Natixis Sells 188,362 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,362 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in State Street were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.29 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.