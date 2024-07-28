Natixis Sells 274 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.06. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $146.28.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

