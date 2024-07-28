Natixis Sells 4,297 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Natixis cut its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Upstart were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Upstart by 349.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 189,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 147,213 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 26.3% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Upstart by 173.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,457 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $26,883,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,243. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

