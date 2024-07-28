Natixis Sells 45,428 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Natixis cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,428 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.99 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

