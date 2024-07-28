Natixis Sells 827,361 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Natixis reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,361 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,508,000 after buying an additional 1,489,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,901,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after buying an additional 1,455,171 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

