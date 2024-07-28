Natixis Takes Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Natixis bought a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 973 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

