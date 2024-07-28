NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.32. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 361,615 shares trading hands.
NatWest Group Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
