NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.32. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 361,615 shares trading hands.

NatWest Group Trading Up 8.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NatWest Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after purchasing an additional 765,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in NatWest Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

