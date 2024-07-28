Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Further Reading

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

