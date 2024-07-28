Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.