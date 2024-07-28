Needham & Company LLC Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $144.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $114.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

Plexus stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus has a one year low of $87.21 and a one year high of $132.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $190,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,118,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 991,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 954,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

