Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

2U Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. 2U has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.10) by $3.00. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 2U

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 141,119 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Stories

