Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.80. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.04.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

