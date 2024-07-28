Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Shares Down 1.1%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €85.00 ($92.39) and last traded at €86.05 ($93.53). Approximately 86,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.05 ($94.62).

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.93 and a 200-day moving average of €87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

