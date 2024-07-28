NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.
NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.19.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.
