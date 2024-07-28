NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 107.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.22. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.19.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

