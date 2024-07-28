NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $95.45

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.45, but opened at $92.28. NetEase shares last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 263,816 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

NetEase Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in NetEase by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NetEase by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in NetEase by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

