NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.86 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

