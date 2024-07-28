New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

