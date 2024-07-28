NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.72

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 32462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

