NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 101.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 8.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in NMI by 56.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the first quarter worth $2,987,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $39.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

