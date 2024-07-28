Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 415,186 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,186 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.5% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Apple worth $2,951,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its position in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.09.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

