Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $267.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.65.

NYSE:NSC opened at $247.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.63 and its 200-day moving average is $237.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

