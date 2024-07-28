Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.59% of Northrim BanCorp worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NRIM stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The company has a market cap of $392.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David J. Mccambridge purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.93 per share, with a total value of $29,661.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,340.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

