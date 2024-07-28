Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $480.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.