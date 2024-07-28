NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,088,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

