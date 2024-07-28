NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.69. NOV shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 1,019,147 shares traded.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

