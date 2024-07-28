NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.69. NOV shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 1,019,147 shares traded.
The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NOV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOV Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.
NOV Company Profile
NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NOV
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.