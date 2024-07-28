NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 4.4 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $32,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.