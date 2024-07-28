NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 153,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,401,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

View Our Latest Report on NovoCure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Up 2.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.