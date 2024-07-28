NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NovoCure traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $17.93. Approximately 153,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,401,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.
The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
