NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

