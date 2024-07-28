NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) & Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Critical Comparison

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solar Energy Initiatives and NXP Semiconductors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 6 12 0 2.58

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $294.89, indicating a potential upside of 16.27%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NXP Semiconductors $13.11 billion 4.95 $2.80 billion $10.83 23.42

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

