O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,555 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.