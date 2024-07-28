O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 327.9% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

