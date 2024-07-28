O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

