O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 815 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 125,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $72.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

