O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $206.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

