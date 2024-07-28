O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $283.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.02. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

