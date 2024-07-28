O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $40.09 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

