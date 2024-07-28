O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 149 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

