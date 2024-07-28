O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $125,904,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $61,513,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

WTS opened at $205.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.87 and a twelve month high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.99.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

