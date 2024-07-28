O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 29,225 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 337.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

NYSE:PHI opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.39.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Profile



PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

