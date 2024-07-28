O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,114 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

