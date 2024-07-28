O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,171 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 371,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,316,000 after buying an additional 274,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $8,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.64 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

