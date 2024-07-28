O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Copa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copa by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 165,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Copa Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CPA opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

