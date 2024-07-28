O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,476,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $56,088,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.46. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

