O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:ENS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
EnerSys Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
