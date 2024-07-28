O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EnerSys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in EnerSys by 231.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ENS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.