O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 420,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,821,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $107.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.