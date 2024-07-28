O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 143.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after buying an additional 54,926 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $590.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.